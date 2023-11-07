Russia plans hydrogen exports to Asia – Rosatom

Supplies of the clean alternative to fossils fuels could reportedly start in five years

Russia could start supplying hydrogen to the global market by the end of this decade, with potential consumers primarily in Asia, state-run corporation Rosatom has announced.

Hydrogen is widely seen as a future clean energy source which could be used to generate electricity, power vehicles and industry, and heat homes.

“For Rosatom, hydrogen energy is a priority area,” the president of the Rusatom Overseas subsidiary, Evgeny Pakermanov, told RIA Novosti in an interview.

According to Pakermanov, Rosatom is developing technologies for the production, transportation, and consumption of hydrogen. The corporation has been rolling out pilot projects in Russia to set up a model for efficient handling of the fuel, he added.

“We have a project to create large-scale hydrogen production on Sakhalin. And we plan to do it in a shorter period of time. Over the next five years. The project will be focused on both domestic consumption and export,” Pakermanov noted.

He added that potential export destinations are primarily Asian countries where strong consumption is predicted, including China, South Korea, and Japan.

