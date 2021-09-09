Russia to export up to 50 MILLION tons of hydrogen by 2050
“We expect Russian hydrogen exports to amount to 12 million tons a year by 2035, and up to 50 million tons per year by 2050,” the top official said while speaking at the International Hydrogen Conference.
Russia’s export potential may reach the upper levels of the projections thanks to its geographic location, according to Kulapin.
“We are located between the two major market outlets, Europe and Asia, while holding vast reserves of natural gas that is producing ‘blue’ hydrogen,” he said.Also on rt.com Russia’s Sakhalin to produce 100,000 tons of ‘green hydrogen’ & start exports by 2025
The official added that the export capacity would directly depend on the level of global demand, as well as on the level of infrastructure development.
“Scientific and technological groundwork grant our country with the chance to enter the world market for hydrogen energy technologies,” Kulapin said.
Earlier this year, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia is set to develop hydrogen energy technologies as Moscow looks to attain around a 20% share of the global market at some point.
