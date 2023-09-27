Pakistan receives first Russian fuel delivery

More than 100,000 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas have been supplied via Iran, an official has confirmed

Russia delivered its first cargo of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Pakistan via Iran, the head of Sarakhs Special Economic Zone, Mohammad Reza Berahmand announced on Tuesday.

The first shipment of more than 100,000 metric tons of Russian LPG has transited through the Iranian special economic zone located in northeastern Khorasan Razavi province, to Sistan Va Baluchestan province in Pakistan, according to the official.

Berahmand noted that the LPG transit operation, which was the first of its kind, had been completed in six months. He added that in the meantime Moscow and Islamabad are negotiating a new contract to deliver the second LPG cargo to Pakistan via Iran.

LPG is a fuel gas containing propane and butane that is used in heating appliances and vehicles.

Islamabad is looking for broader energy cooperation with Moscow and cheaper fuel options in the face of economic challenges.

Next month, a high-level Pakistani delegation will attend an energy conference in Russia and hold talks on long-term contracts for importing Russian oil, as Pakistan seeks to diversify its energy sources.

