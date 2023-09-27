icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Sep, 2023 13:36
HomeBusiness News

Pakistan receives first Russian fuel delivery

More than 100,000 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas have been supplied via Iran, an official has confirmed  
Pakistan receives first Russian fuel delivery
FILE PHOTO: A freight train carrying crude oil cargo in Punjab Province of Pakistan to some oil refinery. ©  Getty Images / commoner28th

Russia delivered its first cargo of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Pakistan via Iran, the head of Sarakhs Special Economic Zone, Mohammad Reza Berahmand announced on Tuesday.

The first shipment of more than 100,000 metric tons of Russian LPG has transited through the Iranian special economic zone located in northeastern Khorasan Razavi province, to Sistan Va Baluchestan province in Pakistan, according to the official.

Berahmand noted that the LPG transit operation, which was the first of its kind, had been completed in six months. He added that in the meantime Moscow and Islamabad are negotiating a new contract to deliver the second LPG cargo to Pakistan via Iran.

LPG is a fuel gas containing propane and butane that is used in heating appliances and vehicles. 

READ MORE: Russian LNG shipments to China surge

Islamabad is looking for broader energy cooperation with Moscow and cheaper fuel options in the face of economic challenges.

Next month, a high-level Pakistani delegation will attend an energy conference in Russia and hold talks on long-term contracts for importing Russian oil, as Pakistan seeks to diversify its energy sources.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Zelensky – American hero?
0:00
24:27
Ensouling cities? Pyotr Ivanov, sociologist, civil engineering laboratory
0:00
28:37
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies