icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Sep, 2023 06:04
HomeBusiness News

Russian LNG shipments to China surge

Supplies jumped by 60% from January to August in annual terms, customs data shows  
Russian LNG shipments to China surge
©  Getty Images/CHUNYIP WONG

Russian supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China saw unprecedented growth of 60% in annual terms in the first eight months of the year, Chinese customs data released this week showed.    

Russia delivered 5.45 million tons of LNG to China between January and August, becoming its third largest supplier after Qatar and Australia.    

In terms of value, Russian LNG imports jumped by 10.7% and exceeded $3.53 billion for the reported period, customs data showed.  

Shipments to China in August surged by 72.4% compared to July and were up 80.8% in terms of value, reaching $558.37 million.  

Australia remained China’s top LNG supplier in the first eight months of the year, shipping 15.65 million tons worth $9.44 billion. Qatar ranked second, shipping 10.76 million tons worth $6.81 billion.  

READ MORE: Russia delivers first LNG to China via Arctic – Reuters

Russia is boosting LNG supplies to its Eastern neighbor as part of the rerouting of its energy trade to Asian markets following Western sanctions.   

Last week, Russian energy major Gazprom delivered its first LNG cargo to China via the Northern Sea Route (NSR), which passes through the Arctic Ocean and is the shortest shipping route between East Asia and Europe.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Blowing the whistle on Apple
0:00
29:5
Cluster bombs
0:00
29:27
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies