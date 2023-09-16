icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Drone attack on Moscow foiled – mayor
16 Sep, 2023 11:24
HomeBusiness News

Russia delivers first LNG to China via Arctic – Reuters

The Northern Sea Route shortens transportation times to Asia’s biggest economy by 30%
Russia delivers first LNG to China via Arctic – Reuters
©  Sputnik/Vitaliy Ankov

Russian energy major Gazprom delivered its first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) via the Northern Sea Route (NSR) to China on Thursday, Reuters reported, citing the LSEG financial information company, as Moscow wants to expand using the Arctic corridor in the face of Western sanctions.

The Velikiy Novgorod tanker, loaded with LNG from the Portovaya LNG plant in the Baltic Sea, set sail to China on August 14, according to data. It has now arrived at the terminal of Tangshan Caofeidian in the Hebei province.

Russia wants the NSR – which runs through the Arctic Ocean off the country’s northern coastline and is the shortest shipping route between East Asia and Europe – to become a major shipping lane, and is investing heavily in its infrastructure.

The NSR, which Moscow has touted as an alternative to the Suez Canal, is already a full-fledged international artery and can be considered a global transportation corridor, according to Aleksey Chekunkov, the country’s minister for the development of the Far East and the Arctic.

READ MORE: Northern Sea Route now a major international shipping artery, minister tells RT

Speaking to RT at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Wednesday, he said that a large part of the global economy depended on the NSR.

“All the countries that receive our liquefied natural gas, including those that are currently deemed ‘unfriendly’ … The intensity of shipping will increase many times in the next seven years,” the minister stated.

Although the route through the Arctic waters is challenging, using it could shorten the voyage by as much as two weeks, or by about 30%, compared to the southern route through the Mediterranean and the Suez Canal.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Presidential slaveholders
0:00
26:49
Samsung whistleblowing in South Africa
0:00
27:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies