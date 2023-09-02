icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Sep, 2023 09:47
HomeBusiness News

Italian factories slashing workforce – Bloomberg

The country’s manufacturing sector is contracting as recession deepens, the outlet has said 
Italian factories slashing workforce – Bloomberg
©  Getty Images / Eugenio Marongiu

Factories in Italy have started to lay off employees as the manufacturing sector in the country continues to contract, Bloomberg reported on Friday.   

Data based on the Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) compiled by S&P Global showed that the EU's third-largest economy slid to 45.4 in August, well below the mark of 50, indicating a contraction.   

Italian industry and manufacturing, in particular, have been struggling in the past several months due to a lack of new orders as global demand weakened.   

“The manufacturing recession, which started mid-last year, continues to stretch out,” Tariq Kamal Chaudhry, an economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, said. “Once more, overall orders felt the squeeze, mostly due to overseas demand.”   

Industrial weakness continues to weigh on the Italian economy, dragging it into contraction. The latest estimates showed that the country's economy shrank by 0.4% instead of the earlier predicted 0.3% in the three months through June.   

READ MORE: Major EU economy sees jump in unemployment

Meanwhile, economists warn that the country’s labor market is also showing signs of exhaustion.   

“On the employment front, job losses were recorded for the first time in three years,” S&P Global said in a statement on Friday. “Several panelists signaled the non-replacement of leavers at their plants.”   

According to official statistics, unemployment in Italy grew to 7.6% in July, with 73,000 jobs lost.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun FEATURE
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive

Top stories

RT Features

After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun FEATURE
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
The future of chat bots
0:00
27:47
Whistleblowers of America
0:00
28:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies