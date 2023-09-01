icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia’s longest-range nuclear missile goes into service – space chief
1 Sep, 2023 11:27
HomeBusiness News

Major EU economy sees jump in unemployment

The number of jobless claims in Italy increased for the first time in six months in July, Istat reports
Major EU economy sees jump in unemployment
© Global Look Press / Julie Woodhouse

Unemployment in Italy grew unexpectedly to reach 7.6% in July after six consecutive months of decline, preliminary official data showed on Thursday. 

Some 73,000 jobs were lost during the month, Istat reported, noting that the unemployment rate grew for the first time since February. 

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the unemployment rate to drop to 7.4%. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 8%.

Compared to July 2022, the number of employed in the Eurozone’s third largest economy was 1.6% higher, with 362,000 more jobs this year. 

Despite the weak figures recorded in July, in the three months leading up to it, the employment rate in Italy was still up by 0.5%, versus the February-to-April period. 

According to the data, the overall employment rate of 61.3% is ranked as one of the lowest in the euro area, and the unemployment rate among young people aged between 15 and 24 saw a month-over-month drop to 22.1%, compared to 22.2% recorded in June. 

READ MORE: EU state’s shock windfall tax sends bank shares plummeting

The preliminary data also showed that Italy’s GDP saw a 0.3% quarter-on-quarter decrease in the April-June period, with the coming quarters expected to demonstrate sluggish results, partially due to the latest hikes of key interest rates. 

The government officially forecasts full year GDP to grow by 1% this year, compared with the major expansion of 3.7% recorded in 2022.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun FEATURE
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive

Top stories

RT Features

After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun FEATURE
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of opium
0:00
24:45
A world without cash
0:00
26:44
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies