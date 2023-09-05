icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Sep, 2023 06:39
HomeBusiness News

Brazil takes US crown in critical crop exports

American farmers dominated the international corn market for more than 50 years
Brazil takes US crown in critical crop exports
© Getty Images / Greg Pease

Brazilian corn growers have managed to dethrone the US as the world’s number one exporter of the crop, Bloomberg reported last week, adding that the South American nation would account for about 32% of global corn exports in the 2023 agricultural year. 

According to the data from the US Department of Agriculture, as cited by the media, the US will account for only 23% of global corn exports in the agricultural year that ended August 31, well below the new leading exporter.  

Brazil is expected to keep the leadership in the 2024 harvest year that begins on September 1. In recent years, the US dropped out of the first spot in the ranking just once – in 2013 – due to a devastating drought. Before that, the nation’s corn producers spent two back-to-back years in second place in the early 1960s during the Kennedy administration.  

Over the last decade, American agricultural producers have relinquished the top spot in soybean and wheat shipments. Brazil managed to take the lead in exports of soybeans in 2013. The following year, the European Union and Russia began undermining the US’ global wheat dominance.  

US further upgrades Russian wheat-export outlook READ MORE: US further upgrades Russian wheat-export outlook

The shift is reportedly attributed to rising labor and logistical costs in the US, a shortage of open farmland, the negative impact of a long-standing trade war with China, and a strong US dollar.  

The US still accounts for nearly one-third of global soybean exports, but it is only the fifth-largest wheat exporter, with a single-digit share worldwide.  

US authorities have been encouraging using domestically grown corn for ethanol added to gasoline. Around 40% of corn grown in the country currently goes to supply domestic mills making ethanol for use as a transportation fuel. Surpluses can sit in grain elevators for future use for years, awaiting better prices.  

Meanwhile, with its warmer climate and a weak local currency, Brazil has been upgrading ports and infrastructure, eliminating earlier logistics gaps. Moreover, corn growers in the South American country produce two harvests a year, giving them a competitive advantage over US farmers.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit
India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit FEATURE
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia?
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia? FEATURE
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit
India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit FEATURE
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia?
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia? FEATURE
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The coming era of futuristic soldiers
0:00
27:13
Out of the military-industrial complex, the rise of the US border-industrial complex (Todd Miller)
0:00
27:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies