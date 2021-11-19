 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UN responds to Elon Musk after he challenges it on global hunger

19 Nov, 2021 11:11
Tesla CEO Elon Musk © AFP / HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
The United Nations has set out a detailed plan to spend $6.6 billion to avoid famine in 2022. The plan is a direct response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who asked the UN to describe how such a sum could save the world from hunger.

In a document posted on November 15, the head of the UN’s World Food Program (WFP), David Beasley, proposes to dedicate $3.5 billion to buy and deliver food directly as part of the plan. A further $2 billion will be allocated “for cash and food vouchers (including transaction fees) in places where markets can function,” while another $700 million will be used to manage new food programs that are “adapted to the in-country” conditions and ensure “the assistance reaches the most vulnerable.”

Another $400 million is supposed to be used for “operations management, administration and accountability,” as well as supply-chain coordination. 

“This hunger crisis is urgent, unprecedented, AND avoidable. @elonmusk, you asked for a clear plan & open books. Here it is!” Beasley said on Twitter, tagging Musk. “We’re ready to talk with you – and anyone else – who is serious about saving lives.”

Beasley’s proposal follows a back-and-forth with the Tesla CEO after the WFP director told CNN late last month that the time had arrived for ultra-wealthy figures such as Musk and Amazon head Jeff Bezos to “step up now, on a one-time basis” to help the “42 million people that are literally going to die if we don’t reach them.” 

Beasley said giving $6 billion, or 2% of Musk’s net worth, could help solve world hunger. 

The billionaire then responded in a tweet, suggesting: “If [the] WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6 [billion] will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it.” He added: “But it must be open-source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent.”

Beasley replied to Musk’s tweets, assuring him that systems are in place for transparency and open-source accounting.

So far, the Tesla CEO had not responded to the proposed plan. 

