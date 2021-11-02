Jake Paul responds to Elon Musk’s $6bn hunger pledge with own vow… but falls woefully short

YouTube prankster-turned-boxer Jake Paul has made an eye-opening promise while calling out the world's richest man Elon Musk in relation to his own vow on solving world hunger once and for all.

Paul, 24, has had a busy past few days.

Before the weekend, he announced a long-awaited grudge match with Tommy Fury, the half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and also claimed that Russian social media sensation Hasbulla will be in his corner after it became known the Gypsy King will perform similar duties while training his foe.

Amid these bombshells, Paul still found time to troll UFC president Dana White by dressing up for a Halloween party as the elite MMA championship supremo with his "hookers", in a nod to White's supposed fling with a Brazilian stripper.

Next on his hit list was Musk. But at least this time the call-out was of a far kinder nature.

Last week, World Food Programme director David Beasley said to CNN that the time had arrived for ultra-wealthy figures such as Musk and Amazon king Jeff Bezos to "step up now, on a one-time basis” so that "42 million people that are literally going to die if we don’t reach them" can be helped.

Then on Sunday, Musk chimed in after a tweet that attempted to demonstrate how $6 billion to purportedly end global poverty would be just 2% of his rumored $300 billion fortune, and suggested: "If [the] WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it."

If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

Catching wind of this, Paul fired off a tweet of his own which began: "Yo, Elon Musk", while tagging the South African.

"If you donate $6 billion to the UN to end world hunger I’ll also donate $10 million if this gets 690k retweets," Paul vowed.

Yo @elonmusk if you donate $6 billion to the UN to end world hungerI’ll also donate $10 million if this gets 690k retweets — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 1, 2021

But with less than 20,000 retweets at the time of writing and no reply from Musk yet, there is still some way to go.

In the comments section, Paul was attacked by onlookers who made comments such as: "You don't have enough money to donate that, bro" and "You don't have $10 million".

"Yeah, you're right. He has more," was one response to that latter reply from a fanboy.

Ye you're right.... he has more — Jordan (@Jordandobbie_51) November 1, 2021

6billion to 10 million yea that’s a fair trade — Juan~Robles (@Robles_lifts) November 1, 2021

Back to the Fury fight, the Mancunian's father John revealed to BT Sport that Paul's team are being "awkward" with their "bizarre" demands for the December 18 bout.

"If I was going to go through what they’ve put in the contract, we’d be here all day," he added.

"I’ve said yes to everything; yes, yes, yes, yes, do what you’ve got to do because I know Jake Paul can’t beat Tommy no matter what he does."

"Tyson will sort his head out. I'm looking for a Tommy win in explosive fashion."John Fury reacts to @tommytntfury v @jakepaul being made for December 18 🍿#PaulFurypic.twitter.com/ozyQKCDnkp — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) October 30, 2021

On social media, Paul provided more specific details with an image that revealed a bonkers part of the fighters' agreement.

"If Fury is declared the winner of the Bout, Paul hereby agrees to pay Fury Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($500,000.00) directly from Paul’s purse as an additional fighter bonus," started one point.

"However, if Paul is declared the winner of the Bout, Fury hereby agrees to (i) commence, within thirty (30) days of the conclusion of the Bout, an application process with the Royal Courts of Justice in the United Kingdom to obtain a deed poll legally changing Fury’s name to “Tommy Fumbles,” (ii) change, within twenty four (24) hours of the Bout, all of his social media accounts to reflect the name “Tommy Fumbles:, and (iii) immediately after the Bout utilise the name “Tommy Fumbles” in all forms of media...," it trailed off.