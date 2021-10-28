‘The fake always get exposed’: Boxing bad-boy Jake Paul eviscerates Claressa Shields after her first ever pro combat sports loss

Novice boxer Jake Paul has slammed multiple-weight world champion Claressa Shields after the two-time Olympic gold medalist was defeated in her second-ever MMA bout as part of a PFL event on Wednesday night.

Paul, the Disney star turned undefeated boxer, has yet to share the ring with an opponent with any significant boxing experience – but following Shields' split decision loss to Abigail Montes, the YouTuber took aim at the amateur boxing icon who has dominated the women's sport since making her professional debut in 2016.

The defeat was the first of Shields' career in any code, and despite showcasing her outstanding boxing range and a type of laser-sighted jab not often seen in MMA, it was the oppressive, stifling ground game of the now 3-0 Montes which proved to be the difference maker.

And just moments after the decision was announced, Paul took to Twitter to savage Shields for the benefit of his four million followers, calling Shields a "loser" and berating her as "fake".

I love karma @Claressashields,Congrats Abigail Montes! Someone get her a Twitter! pic.twitter.com/gRTqKLZt8A — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 28, 2021

"The truth hurts but it’s necessary," wrote Paul. "Clarissa [sic] Shields is a loser. In MMA, and even more so with her prima donna attitude.

"The fake always get exposed. Losses come when anger and hate take over. Just ask Rousey and McGregor.

"She spent more time berating Jake Paul than learning Jiu Jitsu. She’s never been a big draw and, unfortunately for her, she never will be.

"Amanda Serrano (the GWOAT), though, has 30 KOs in 42 fights. 2-0 in MMA, both wins by submission. Congrats Abigail Montes on the win."

Abigail gets the takedown midway through the 3rd round!#PFLChampionship LIVE NOW🇺🇸 ESPN2 & ESPN🌍 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzkpic.twitter.com/ZkGCHR8WxI — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021

Paul's stance on Shields, a fighter generally regarded in heroic terms for her Olympic dominance representing the United States at both the 2012 and 2016 Games, can be traced to comments made by Shields about Paul and his efforts to play the role of a top-level, pay-per-view draw without having put in the necessary graft.

She has stated in the past that she has little interest in competing on a Jake Paul undercard (as Amanda Serrano did, casting her into favor with the internet celebrity) and elaborated further on her feelings about the 24-year-old during a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour.

"What has Jake Paul done that’s so great to where he gets to be the main event pay-per-view on Showtime, but I don't?" asked Shields. "I gotta fight under him. That’s the thing, it’s like I actually earned my opportunity. They’re just giving it to him. They’re like, 'Hey, you’re Jake Paul, you've got a million subscribers on YouTube, you and your brother get to fight main event on Showtime.'

"That’s trash. I literally earned my spot and never was given an opportunity. That’s what pisses me off. It’s not really Jake Paul, it’s more like how dare they give him the opportunity that I earned. I fought the main event on Showtime six times, sold out arenas for Showtime, and still would get the 'We don’t think you’re big enough to fight on pay-per-view.' Get out of here. It’s crap.

"That’s why I would never fight on the undercard of him or nobody else who haven’t earned it. If they’re not a world champion, Errol Spence, Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather, Terence Crawford, even Shakur Stevenson. If they not under them, I’m not fighting on no undercard of no other men."

The loss to Montes was the second of Shield's three-fight deal with the PFL and came four months after she was successful on her MMA debut, when she scored a come-from-behind win against Brittney Elkin in June.

She has maintained that she wants to become the first fighter to hold major titles in both boxing and MMA simultaneously and, while that objective hit a snag on Wednesday night, she is scheduled to defend her WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titles against against Slovenia's Ema Kozin in December.

Paul, meanwhile, most recently competed against former UFC champ Tyron Woodley in August, a fight he won by split decision. He is speculated to take on Tommy Fury – the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson – in his next fight.