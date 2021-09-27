Taliban calls on airlines to resume international flights to Afghanistan

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has appealed for international flights to be restored, claiming that all the problems at the Kabul airport have been resolved while promising full cooperation with airlines.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the new administration has stepped up efforts to open up the country and gain international acceptance. The airport, which was damaged during the chaotic evacuation of tens of thousands of foreigners and Afghans that followed the Taliban’s seizure of the capital, has since been reopened with the assistance of technical teams from Qatar and Turkey.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said the suspension of international flights has left many Afghans stranded abroad and also prevented people from traveling for work or study.

“As the problems at Kabul International Airport have been resolved and the airport is fully operational for domestic and international flights, the IEA [Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan] assures all airlines of its full cooperation,” he said, as quoted by Reuters.

A limited number of aid and passenger flights, including from Pakistan International Airlines, have been operating from Afghanistan’s airport. However, regular commercial services have been halted.

