 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Fitch upgrades Russia’s economic outlook, citing impressive cash cushion from oil revenues

24 Sep, 2021 07:00
Get short URL
Fitch upgrades Russia’s economic outlook, citing impressive cash cushion from oil revenues
© Pixabay.com
International ratings agency Fitch has improved its forecast for Russia’s economic growth this year to 4.3% from the previously expected 3.7%, said Douglas Winslow, Director at Fitch Ratings.

According to the agency, the higher GDP growth is expected as a result of legislative reforms aimed at removing structural restrictions on growth while maintaining macroeconomic stability. Fitch analysts also pointed to a significant strengthening of the budget and external accumulative buffers due to consistently high oil prices and other revenues.

Fitch has maintained its forecast for Russia’s GDP growth of 2.7% in 2022 and 2% in 2023.

Also on rt.com Russian economy ‘completely restored’ to pre-pandemic level – Putin

Inflation in the country is expected to hit 6% this year, 4.2% in 2022 and 4% in 2023, Fitch said. The key central bank interest rate will grow from the current 6.75% to 7% this year, according to the forecast. The agency’s analysts expect the rate to be reduced to 6% in 2022, and to 5.5% in 2023.

Among the negative factors affecting the growth of the Russian economy, the agency named the introduction of additional Western sanctions, which undermine macroeconomic and financial stability. Fitch also noted the increasing impact of oil price volatility on the Russian economy and the deterioration of the sovereign balance of payments, including liabilities growth in the large public sector.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies