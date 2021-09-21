 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Russian economy ‘completely restored’ to pre-pandemic level – Putin

21 Sep, 2021 15:00
Get short URL
Russian economy ‘completely restored’ to pre-pandemic level – Putin
© Unsplash.com / Vitolda Klein
Russia has completely overcome the economic decline caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday during a meeting on economic issues.

“Based on the results of the seven months of this year, the gross domestic product has reached the pre-crisis level. The decline that was caused by the pandemic has been fully overcome,” the president said.

He pointed out that industrial growth in the country during the January-July period amounted to 4.4%.

At the same time manufacturing industries showed growth of 5.6%, Putin said.

“The volume of investments in fixed assets increased by 7.3% year-on-year in the first half of the year, which shows the positive mood of business and investors,” he added.

Also on rt.com Russian stocks booming as ruble becomes best-performing emerging market currency

The president has set a task for the government to restore employment to the 2019 level by the end of 2021.

“What I want to say is that now, in the post-crisis phase, it is necessary to form a model of sustainable economic development, which could fully cover all the industries and regions of Russia… And, of course, economic growth is the key to successful implementation of state plans and projects, and achievement of national development goals,” Putin concluded.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies