Strong exports to speed up China’s economic recovery – report
ADB reiterated its April projections for the nation’s economic growth, predicting that China’s GDP will rise 8.1% this year and 5.5% in 2022.Also on rt.com Russian pipeline gas exports to China nearly triple in 2021
According to Dominik Peschel, head of the economics unit at ADB, net exports will contribute more to China’s economic growth in 2021 than the bank had previously expected. He said consumption will continue to be the major driver for China’s economic growth both in 2021 and 2022.
The bank has also lowered its inflation forecast for 2021 to 1.3%, noting that the country’s consumer price inflation will stay well below its 2020 level.
