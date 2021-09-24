 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Strong exports to speed up China’s economic recovery – report

24 Sep, 2021 08:00
Strong exports to speed up China's economic recovery – report
© Global Look Press / Wu Lu / XinHua
The Chinese economy is expected to maintain its recovery over the rest of 2021 thanks to the country’s strong exports, according to research by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

ADB reiterated its April projections for the nation’s economic growth, predicting that China’s GDP will rise 8.1% this year and 5.5% in 2022. 

According to Dominik Peschel, head of the economics unit at ADB, net exports will contribute more to China’s economic growth in 2021 than the bank had previously expected. He said consumption will continue to be the major driver for China’s economic growth both in 2021 and 2022.

The bank has also lowered its inflation forecast for 2021 to 1.3%, noting that the country’s consumer price inflation will stay well below its 2020 level.

