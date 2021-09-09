Around 200 foreigners, including Americans, fly out of Kabul in first large-scale departure since US ends troop withdrawal

Around 200 people, including Americans, took off from Kabul airport on a commercial flight to Doha on Thursday, in the first large-scale evacuation effort since coalition forces left Afghanistan last month.

On Thursday, a Qatar Airways flight left Hamid Karzai International airport in Kabul for Doha, Qatar, carrying some 200 foreigners, including Americans, marking the first evacuation flight since US and NATO troops left the country in August.

A senior US official, who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said that two high-ranking Taliban members had helped facilitate the departure. The official confirmed that around 200 were onboard, including Americans, Canadians, Germans and Hungarians.

Shortly before the flight departed, Qatar officials inspected and declared the airport ready for the resumption of international commercial flights. The airport and runway had been damaged in the chaotic US-led evacuation effort in August and required extensive repairs.

