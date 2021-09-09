 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Will unrest in Guinea send Chinese investments in Africa down the drain? RT’s Boom Bust finds out

9 Sep, 2021 10:47
Get short URL
Will unrest in Guinea send Chinese investments in Africa down the drain? RT’s Boom Bust finds out
© Reuters / Susan Fenton
The recent coup in Guinea, a major global supplier of the main ore used for aluminum production, sent prices for the metal skyrocketing, as military leaders in the West African nation are urging the miners to keep operating.

RT’s Boom Bust talked to Economic Update host Professor Richard Wolff and Jeffrey Tucker, author of ‘Liberty or Lockdown’, to explore what’s next for the hundred billion dollars that China has invested in Africa in recent years.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies