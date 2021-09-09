Will unrest in Guinea send Chinese investments in Africa down the drain? RT’s Boom Bust finds out
9 Sep, 2021 10:47
The recent coup in Guinea, a major global supplier of the main ore used for aluminum production, sent prices for the metal skyrocketing, as military leaders in the West African nation are urging the miners to keep operating.
RT’s Boom Bust talked to Economic Update host Professor Richard Wolff and Jeffrey Tucker, author of ‘Liberty or Lockdown’, to explore what’s next for the hundred billion dollars that China has invested in Africa in recent years.
