Kazakh president to participate in Russia’s Eastern Economic Forum

The president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, will take part in the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) 2021, which is to kick off in Russia’s Vladivostok on September 2.

“The Eastern Economic Forum provides an opportunity to get to know more about the regions of the Far East and the projects that are implemented in the region. We expect practical results, therefore we are very interested in organizing meetings with officials, the business community and foreign delegates,” Yermek Kosherbayev, Kazakh ambassador in Russia, said at a meeting with Russia’s presidential advisor and head of the EEF organizing committee Anton Kobyakov.

He noted that the Kazakh delegation will include representatives of both the government and the business community.

“It is expected that President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev will take part in the online plenary meeting,” Kosherbayev revealed.

At their meeting earlier this week the two officials discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, including those regarding legislation aimed at expanding joint investment projects in the Eurasia region.

Kobyakov noted that bilateral relations between Russia and Kazakhstan are “at a high level of stable strategic partnership and are developing in the spirit of good neighbors.”

“During the pandemic, Russia continues to be a key foreign economic partner of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the countries continue to create new joint investment projects,” Kobyakov said.

This year’s EEF will be held on September 2–4 in a mixed format, with high-level guests attending both in person and online. The main events will take place at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus on Russky Island. Apart from Vladivostok, interactive teleconference studios will also be set up in Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo. All forum events will be broadcast on the EEF website. So far, representatives from 51 nations have confirmed their plans to participate in the forum.

