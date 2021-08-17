Russia’s Eastern Economic Forum to welcome delegations from 51 countries

Representatives from 51 nations have confirmed their plans to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that is set to kick off on September 2 in Russia’s far eastern city of Vladivostok.

“So far, 51 countries have confirmed, but there is still time,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev said.

The envoy added that the previous forum had welcomed a record number of international participants, as delegates from 65 countries had attended the event.

Trutnev added that guests were requested to come alone due to the current social-distancing situation related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“That almost halves the number of participants – from 8,000 recorded two years ago to 4,000 now,” he said.

The official expressed hope that the forum will be successful, since “the principal participants, such as heads of companies, government bodies and countries of the Asia-Pacific region will attend the event.”

The three-day economic forum, taking place on September 2-4, is expected to welcome its high-level guests both in person and online.

