Russia unveils agenda for Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will kick off in Vladivostok, Russia on September 2. The forum’s main goal is to boost the economic development of Russia’s Far East and international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.

“The Eastern Economic Forum has become one of the key tools for supporting the Far East. The more than 2,500 new projects and 1.9 trillion rubles in investments that have already been made are indisputable proof that the Far East has become a comfortable and safe territory for doing business,” Yury Trutnev, Russia’s deputy prime minister and EEF chairman, stated in a press release of the forum’s business program.

Also on rt.com Russian lumber producer suggests privatizing country’s forests

The program consists of four thematic blocks covering a variety of topics, from the development of carbon-free energy and international distribution of labor, to the new media and anti-crisis strategies in the post-Covid world.

Attendees will discuss the development of Russia’s Far East, including ways to attract investment to the region and its exploit its export potential.

A new addition to the forum’s program is the Youth EEF, which will cover education opportunities for young administrative staff and youth entrepreneurship.

Also on rt.com Poland 'expects' to participate in Nord Stream 2 certification after failing to stop Russian pipeline project

Apart from the scheduled discussions, the EEF will host a number of business talks with Russia’s partner countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as South Korea, Japan, China, India, and Europe.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 6th annual EEF 2021 will be held in a mixed format this year – both live and online.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section