Russia inks $1.2 billion-worth of military contracts at MAKS 2021 Air Show

Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport signed 13 contracts totaling $1.2 billion on the sidelines of the MAKS 2021 international air show, the company’s CEO Alexander Mikheyev told reporters.

“Rosoboronexport used the MAKS 2021 potential to its maximum," Mikheyev said.

The list of deals includes orders for the Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet, the Mi-35M and Mi-17B5 helicopters, Protivnik-GE radars, Verba surface-to-air missile (SAM) MANPADS and a variety of modern air defense weapons and armored vehicles.

According to Mikheyev, the company used the air show to demonstrate its most advanced models of aircraft, helicopters, anti-aircraft and electronic warfare equipment, to more than 30 delegations from 20 countries, mostly from the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

“During negotiations at MAKS 2021, the company's foreign partners showed interest in purchasing MiG-35D and Su-30SME fighters, Il-76MD-90A (E) military transport aircraft, Il-78MK-90A tanker aircraft, the Mi 28NE, Ka-52 , Mi-171Sh and Ka-226T helicopters, as well as air defense systems, including the Pantsir-S1 air defense missile system,” he specified.

Mikheyev also noted that international partners showed interest in Russia’s newest supersonic stealth fighter Checkmate, which was unveiled at MAKS-2021.

“A number of partners saw it live and were even given the opportunity to sit in the cockpit, and were highly impressed,” the CEO recalled.

The single-engine supersonic stealth fighter Checkmate is scheduled for its first test flight in 2023, with further prototypes being produced through 2025 and serial production set to launch in 2026.

