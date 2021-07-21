 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian Helicopters to ink deal at MAKS 2021 Air Show to sell civilian choppers to UAE

21 Jul, 2021 13:03
Mi-171A2 helicopter at the rehearsal of the flight program for the MAKS 2021 Air Show, Zhukovsky, Russia, July 17, 2021. © Sputnik / Aleksei Mayshev
The Russian Helicopters Group announced plans to sign a deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the delivery of Mi-171A2 civilian helicopters, at the MAKS 2021 International Airshow later on Wednesday.

“Today, we will sign [the agreement] with our colleagues from the UAE for the delivery of the first Mi-171A2 civilian helicopter,” Russian Helicopters Group CEO Andrei Boginsky said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

“The helicopter will be delivered in its passenger configuration,” Boginsky noted, adding that he hopes to see the aircraft at the upcoming Dubai Airshow.

Russia’s latest Mi-28NM attack helicopter also came into the spotlight at the MAKS 2021 Air Show, with a number of potential foreign customers having shown interest in its purchase, Russia’s military cooperation chief Dmitry Shugayev told reporters. He stated, however, that no official requests for delivery have been made so far.

