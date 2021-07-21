Russian Helicopters to ink deal at MAKS 2021 Air Show to sell civilian choppers to UAE

The Russian Helicopters Group announced plans to sign a deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the delivery of Mi-171A2 civilian helicopters, at the MAKS 2021 International Airshow later on Wednesday.

“Today, we will sign [the agreement] with our colleagues from the UAE for the delivery of the first Mi-171A2 civilian helicopter,” Russian Helicopters Group CEO Andrei Boginsky said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

“The helicopter will be delivered in its passenger configuration,” Boginsky noted, adding that he hopes to see the aircraft at the upcoming Dubai Airshow.

Russia’s latest Mi-28NM attack helicopter also came into the spotlight at the MAKS 2021 Air Show, with a number of potential foreign customers having shown interest in its purchase, Russia’s military cooperation chief Dmitry Shugayev told reporters. He stated, however, that no official requests for delivery have been made so far.

