Rossiya Airlines signs deal for 15 Russian-built SSJ 100 aircraft at MAKS-2021 air show

21 Jul, 2021 08:00
Sukhoi superjet 100 (SSJ 100) passenger aircraft. © Sputnik / Kirill Kalynnikov
One of Russia’s oldest airline companies, Rossiya Airlines, has signed an agreement to purchase 15 Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger planes on the sidelines of the country’s annual MAKS-2021 air show.

The airline will receive the planes, developed by United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), later this year, TASS reported on Wednesday.

UAC Director General Yury Slyusar told reporters the developer is set to supply airline companies with another 30 SSJ 100 planes by the year’s end, adding to some 150 UAC aircraft already in operation.

SSJ 100 is a short-haul passenger plane with 103 seats and a cruising speed of 830 kilometers per hour. It is capable of landing on short runways of under two kilometers.

A modified version of the aircraft, the SSJ 100 LR, has a longer flying range of over 4,000 kilometers.

