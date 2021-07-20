 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Five countries interested in Russia’s state-of-the-art Su-57 fighter jet

20 Jul, 2021 13:22
Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet at Maks-2021 airshow in Zhukovsky, Russia. © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky
Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport is holding talks with five countries eager to buy the Su-57 fifth-generation multirole fighter, the agency revealed at the MAKS-2021 air show on Tuesday.

This is one of the world’s best fighters based on its operational characteristics. It undoubtedly has various advantages. […] We expect high demand for this aircraft in the coming years. Five countries have already shown interest in this project. We are holding consultations,” Rosoboronexport’s CEO Alexander Mikheyev told reporters.

Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet. © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich

He added that the air show will host a presentation of the fighter jet featuring the latest aircraft-launched weapons.

The Su-57 fighter has attracted great interest from potential buyers worldwide after a government contract was signed for the jet under Russia’s state armament program despite competition from American, European and Chinese firms.

Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet at Maks-2021 airshow in Zhukovsky, Russia. © Sputnik / Aleksey Mayshev

The Sukhoi Su-57 is a Russian-made fifth-generation multirole fighter equipped to destroy any type of air, ground and naval targets. The jet features stealth technology, it can develop a supersonic cruising speed and has the most advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment, including a powerful computer, a radar system spread across its body, and an armament placed within the fuselage.

The Ruselectronics Group, a subsidiary of Russia’s state tech company Rostec, announced it will present its latest innovations for the Su-57 at the air show, particularly the S-111 communications system.

Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet. © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich

The equipment provides radio-telephone communications and an exchange of the plane’s data with other aircraft of various designation as well as with ground, aerial and naval command and control posts. The equipment incorporates the state-of-the-art technology of high-speed data transmission and features advanced network solutions,” the company’s press office said in a statement.

Russia’s Su-57 fighter jet. © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky

The MAKS-2021 international aerospace show kicked off on Tuesday in Zhukovsky, Moscow Region, and will run through July 25. Over 250 companies from 50 countries will attend the air show, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the opening ceremony.

