Syria wants Chinese companies to scale up country’s post-war reconstruction

The process of rebuilding war-ravaged Syria has already started but Damascus needs more investment in order to scale it up, according to Syrian President Bashar Assad.

“Now, with the liberation of most areas, we have started discussions with a number of Chinese companies experienced in reconstruction,” he said in an interview with Phoenix Television.

Assad noted that “the most important stage and the greatest challenge is the full restoration of the economic cycle,” adding: “We would hope that Chinese companies will start looking and studying the Syrian market, which is improving quickly and constantly in terms of security.”

Also on rt.com Syria to get 5,000 tons of grain from Russia’s Crimea

According to the Syrian leader, it is “essential” to start discussing investment opportunities, because “it is well known that rebuilding countries destroyed partially or totally by war is very profitable and has high returns on investment.”

The process is not limited to loans or providing aid without any returns, it is “a profitable investment in every sense of the word,” he said.The sides are discussing ways for Chinese firms to avoid sanctions and have access to the Syrian market, Assad said.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section