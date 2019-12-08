Russia’s Crimea welcomes record number of tourists in post-Soviet era

More than 7 million people have spent their vacations in Crimea so far this year, Deputy Chairman of Crimea’s Council of Ministers and Permanent Presidential Envoy Georgy Muradov said, setting a post-Soviet record.

Muradov told TASS that “Crimea is Russia’s second most visited region for tourism and recreation after the Krasnodar Region.”

Despite Western sanctions targeting the Black Sea peninsula (due to its reunification with Russia), Crimea is becoming increasingly popular with foreign tourists, Muradov said. This includes travelers from the United States and Europe, he added.

Also on rt.com Out of this world: Crimea’s cosmic spaceship hotel welcomes first guests (VIDEO)

READ MORE: Hotel in Russia's Crimea named best in the world (VIDEO)

Crimea’s authorities expect about 7.5 million tourists to visit the region this year. According to estimates, in 2020 the tourist flow is expected to top 8 million.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section