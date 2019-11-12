China’s gold-backed crypto looming as ‘Pearl Harbor type event’ for US dollar in 2020 – Keiser Report
“Consumers are spending and life is going on,” whereas on Wall Street one can see “non-stop interventions, quantitative easing is needed, interest rates were cut again this week for the top one percent,” Stacy Herbert says.
“There’s never enough money,” as those from the one percent “want more and more...”
According to Max Keiser, there could be “a catastrophic trapdoor opening underneath the US economy.”
When China announces as a surprise its 20,000 tons of gold and a gold-backed cryptocurrency that “will kill the US dollar deader than a doornail,” it will be a “Pearl Harbor-type event and it’s coming in the next six to nine months,” he predicts.
