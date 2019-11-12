 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China’s gold-backed crypto looming as ‘Pearl Harbor type event’ for US dollar in 2020 – Keiser Report

12 Nov, 2019 11:24
There are two economies in the United States, says RT’s Keiser Report, the real economy, where the 99 percent live, and the one-percent economy, where bankers and the corporate elite live.

“Consumers are spending and life is going on,” whereas on Wall Street one can see “non-stop interventions, quantitative easing is needed, interest rates were cut again this week for the top one percent,” Stacy Herbert says.

“There’s never enough money,” as those from the one percent “want more and more...”

According to Max Keiser, there could be “a catastrophic trapdoor opening underneath the US economy.”

When China announces as a surprise its 20,000 tons of gold and a gold-backed cryptocurrency that “will kill the US dollar deader than a doornail,” it will be a “Pearl Harbor-type event and it’s coming in the next six to nine months,” he predicts.

