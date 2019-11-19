 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sanctions + sanctions = trade: Syria to get 5,000 tons of grain from Russia’s Crimea

19 Nov, 2019 14:47
Thousands of tons of Russian grain will be delivered to Syria next year, according to the head of the Crimean region Yuri Gotsanyuk. Exports from the Russia's Black Sea peninsula to the war-ravaged country started two years ago.

The first batch of grain will be delivered in early January, Gotsanyuk told reporters on Tuesday. He added that Crimea expects more citrus fruit shipments from Syria. "We are in talks on more supplies," he said, explaining that citrus from Syria arrived in early 2019.

On Monday, the first batch of olive oil from Syria was supplied to Crimea. It will be later sold in other Russian regions.

Syria, which is facing problems with grain supplies due to Western sanctions, has a desperate need for bread. Crimea is also sanctioned by the West, which makes it easier for the two regions to cooperate.

In April, the sides signed a memorandum on trade and economic cooperation. They have agreed to set up a joint trading platform and ship operator for ensuring regular maritime freight traffic.

