Moscow’s Sheremetyevo rated world’s best airport; New York’s JFK, one of the worst

The Russian capital's main air hub – Sheremetyevo International Airport – has been voted world’s best in a rating by UK-based luggage service provider Stasher, beating London’s Heathrow, Amsterdam’s Schiphol, and New York’s JFK.

Stasher’s rating compared the 106 largest airports on the planet, based on food and lodging quality, parking costs and availability, flight waiting time, distance to city center, and even access to shops. Sheremetyevo ranked first with 6.50 points out of 10 across the individual indicators.

It turned out to be the world’s best in meeting flight schedules and parking costs. Stasher stated that only six percent of all flights are delayed by more than 15 minutes at the Moscow airport, which is also the best in the world. Sheremetyevo also made the top three in number of waiting areas for passengers.

Also on rt.com Submerged cars & barefoot airline crews as rain hits doorstep of Moscow’s largest airport

London’s Heathrow Airport was second, followed by Piarco International Airport in Trinidad and Tobago. Among the 10 most comfortable airports are also Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi, Denmark’s Copenhagen, two Colombian airports, as well as Australia’s Adelaide, Canada’s Calgary, and Qatar’s Hamad.

Amsterdam’s Schiphol came in at no. 62, while Paris’ Charles de Gaulle and New York’s JFK ranked near the bottom – 101st and 102nd respectively.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section