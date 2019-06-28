 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Submerged cars & barefoot airline crews as rain hits doorstep of Moscow’s largest airport

Published time: 28 Jun, 2019 16:21 Edited time: 28 Jun, 2019 16:21
Get short URL
Submerged cars & barefoot airline crews as rain hits doorstep of Moscow’s largest airport
Russia’s Aeroflot carrier personnel prepare to wade through a road flooded by heavy rain in the neighborhood close to the Sheremetyevo Airport. © Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
A heavy downpour resulted in flooding just outside of Moscow’s largest airport, Sheremetyevo, causing traffic jams, but also bringing out the ingenuity in people trying to get in or out of the air hub.

Despite the weather warnings, a number of people traveling to and from the airport were trapped on the road leading to Sheremetyevo on Friday.

A number of videos from these unlucky folks have been posted on social media.

One video shows two dozen men and women holding umbrellas while crammed on the back of an open truck like livestock. Another shows cars submerged up to the doorknobs in flood water, apparently left on the road by their owners.

The flooding also forced airline crew members to go barefoot with their pants rolled up to save their shiny shoes and uniforms from the dirty water.

Twitter users likened the current state of Sheremetyevo to popular tourist locations, such as Venice.

“If you don’t go to Venice, Venice will come to you,” one of the many witty travelers wrote on Twitter.

Within the past two days, Moscow has received 40 percent of its monthly average rainfall, or 30mm of rain.

The authorities at Sheremetyevo advised people to travel via Aeroexpress (a train linking the city with its three major air hubs), though they also said the flooding will not cause delays in airport operations. However, some people posted videos directly from the tarmac, which appears to be filled with water.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies