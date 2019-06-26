WATCH Russian nuclear icebreakers conquer the Arctic in stunning time-lapse & drone VIDEO

The endless beauty of the Arctic has been captured in all its glory from one of Russia’s biggest nuclear icebreakers, the Yamal, as its fierce 'shark jaw' split through ice hummocks gliding towards the icy horizons.

The extreme Arctic conditions were no challenge for the 75,000-horsepower Yamal nuclear icebreaker as it sailed through part of the Northern Sea Route covered with a meters-thick ice cap. The raw power of the vessel breaking endless fields of ice with its 'shark jaw' hull seemed like mere child's play from above.

The drone footage, shot by the Timelab Pro crew during their week-long journey in March 2018, also captured the rarely-seen beauty of the frozen domain, and an encounter with another '50 Years of Victory' icebreaker. The action-packed adventure on board the 'Yamal' showed the crew passing through the Barents Sea to the Kara Sea around the Novaya Zemlya archipelago.

“We saw the Northern Lights and polar bears, and watched a ship being stuck in the ice,” Andrei Efimov, a member of the film crew noted.

Also on rt.com Blooming in the Arctic: Russian military show off advanced Northern Clover base in DRONE OVERFLIGHT

If you like this story, share it with a friend!