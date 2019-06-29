‘Time will tell’: Trump not sure he is ready to stop China trade war, despite ‘friendship’ with Xi

The trade dispute, including the US ban on tech giant Huawei, will dominate bilateral talks between Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, but the US leader is not sure if the two sides are ready to strike a deal.

“The relationship is very good with China,” Trump told reporters ahead of his meeting with Xi.

As to whether or not we can make a deal, time will tell.

“We have a very, very good friendship [with Xi],” Trump emphasized. “We have a great relationship and that is very important...otherwise, you end up in very bad wars and lots of problems.”

Also on rt.com China rejects US ‘sanctions’ on Iran oil, vows to protects its energy security

Trump’s efforts to restrict Chinese telecom giant Huawei from building 5G networks around the world and the American blacklisting of the company have been complicating the trade negotiations between the world's biggest economies.

In May, the Trump administration effectively barred American companies from doing any business with Huawei and supplying the company with parts and technology. The US accuses Huawei of spying for the Chinese government, while the tech giant denounces the pressure as a desperate attempt by Washington to preserve its fleeting dominance over global telecommunications lines.

Also on rt.com Transnational corps need regulation, attempts to destroy WTO unacceptable – Putin to BRICS leaders

The US-China trade war has cast a shadow over the G20, where world leaders have expressed repeated concern over the effect the dispute is having on global economic performance. A number of leaders have also voiced their distress over American global trade feuds and Trump's protectionist policies.

The much-anticipated Trump-Xi meeting comes after trade negotiations between the world's two largest economies broke down in May. Ahead of the talks, Trump said he might slap additional tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods unless Beijing accepts Washington’s trade terms.

Also on rt.com Extra tariffs on Chinese imports will cost Americans $18 billion-a-year, retail group warns

If you like this story, share it with a friend!