 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

China rejects US ‘sanctions’ on Iran oil, vows to protects its energy security

Published time: 28 Jun, 2019 23:49
Get short URL
China rejects US ‘sanctions’ on Iran oil, vows to protects its energy security
Oil tankers docked in Nantong, China © Reuters / Stringer
China will not jeopardize its energy security and will continue to import Iranian oil, a top diplomat said, rejecting the unilateral US crusade against the Islamic Republic at the expense of a cornerstone non-proliferation deal.

“We do not support the US policy of reducing Iran's oil exports to zero,” Fu Cong, director-general of the Chinese foreign ministry's department of arms control said in Vienna.

“We reject the unilateral imposition of sanctions,” the diplomat added, on the sidelines of talks aimed at preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), from which the US withdrew last year.

For us energy security is important and the importation of oil is important to Chinese energy security and also to the livelihood of the people.

China has received deliveries of Iranian crude earlier this week for the first time since Washington revoked its sanctions waivers for eight importers of Tehran's oil last month. The US, which is waging a “maximum pressure” campaign to force Iran to renegotiate 2015 deal, made clear on Friday that its “zero tolerance” policy will stay and that any country that imports Iranian oil will be sanctioned.

Also on rt.com China imports first Iranian oil since US ended sanction waivers

China is one of the guarantors of the JCPOA agreement, Beijing will likely discuss Iranian crude imports during the much-anticipated meeting between President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka Japan, which has ongoing trade disputes at the center of the agenda.

Also on rt.com US will sanction any country that buys oil from Iran, no exemptions – special envoy

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies