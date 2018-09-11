China takes center stage at opening of Russia’s Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok

Russian President Vladimir Putin opened Russia’s fourth annual Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Growing trade ties with Beijing was the president’s main message as he welcomed his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

President Putin pointed to the growing economic ties between the two countries. Russia continues to look to China as its main trade partner as Moscow looks to expand its trade in Asia.

“Trade (between Russia and China) reached $87 billion last year,” Putin said. “We will probably reach $100 billion this year.”

While EU remains Moscow’s main trading partner, China’s growing trade with Russia is rapidly closing the gap – Kremlinhttps://t.co/xbGvshcp4ppic.twitter.com/IrSa1oMbEd — RT (@RT_com) September 3, 2018

The Chinese president said Moscow and Beijing are constantly in contact, stressing that China wants to continue working closely with Moscow.

"You just noted that the Chinese delegation is the largest at the forum, which shows the great attractiveness of this meeting [Eastern Economic Forum – Ed.]. And on the other hand, it means comprehensive cooperation between China and Russia in the development of the Far East,” said Xi.

‘Polar Silk Road’: China unveils huge plans for Arctic shipping routes https://t.co/8P8lR9r0SApic.twitter.com/5K6X412gtP — RT (@RT_com) January 26, 2018

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is a high-profile annual platform for showcasing the results of the economic development of the Russian Far East. The EEF is taking place September 11-13 in Vladivostok.

The theme of this year’s event – The Far East: Expanding the Range of Possibilities – reflects aspirations to see Russia more closely integrated into the economic network of the Asia-Pacific region.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section