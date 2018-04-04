China to levy 25% reciprocal tariffs on US products worth $50 billion

Beijing will hit 106 American products, including soybean, automobile, and chemicals, with a 25-percent tariff in response to US levies on Chinese goods, Bloomberg reports, citing a CCTV report of the State Council decision.

The list of US goods affected by Chinese tariffs reportedly includes vehicles, chemicals, some types of aircraft, soybean, corn, and other agricultural products.

China will also impose levies on American whisky, cigars and tobacco, some types of beef, lubricants, and propane and other plastic products.

US orange juice, certain sorghum products, cotton, some types of wheat, as well as trucks, some sport-utility vehicles, and certain electric vehicles, will also be subject to the new tariffs, according to the Chinese Finance Ministry.

The move comes after Washington slapped nearly 1,300 Chinese goods with 25-percent tariffs. According to the White House, the measure is aimed at curbing “unfair” trade practices. The US list includes Chinese products ranging from chemicals and diodes to motorcycles and dental devices.

Economists say there will be no winners in a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies, and it would have a significant impact on consumers.

“Without being able to buy imports at the world market price, American corporations would be at a competitive disadvantage and American consumers would have to spend more on all goods as well. That would not benefit Americans. China and other countries would lose the ability to do business with American consumers and that would be negative for them too,” Edward Stringham, president of the American Institute for Economic Research, told RT.

