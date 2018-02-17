Watch first commercial LNG tanker cross Russia's Arctic route without icebreaker escort (TIMELAPSE)

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier ‘Eduard Toll’ has become the first commercial ship to travel the Arctic’s northern sea route in winter.

The 300-meter-long vessel set out from South Korea in December for Sabetta terminal in northern Russia, cutting through 1.8-meter-thick ice. The tanker, which is owned by Teekay shipping company, completed the route last month, delivering an LNG load to France. Its voyage was captured by the crew in a timelapse video.

“This marked a major milestone for shipping in the Arctic as this was the first time a shipping vessel made independent passage, without the support of an icebreaker, during this time of year,” said Teekay, which is investing in six ships to serve the Yamal LNG project in northern Russia.

Located in the Russian Arctic, Yamal LNG is a joint project of Russia's Novatek, France's Total, China National Petroleum Corporation and the Silk Road Fund. Novatek holds a 50.1 percent share in the project. Its partners own 20 percent, 20 percent, and 9.9 percent respectively.

At the end of December, Russian tanker ‘Christophe de Margerie’ brought the first batch of LNG from Yamal to the United Kingdom.

