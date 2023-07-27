RT, Sputnik and other Russian media to open offices in Africa – Putin

Objective, unbiased information on global events will be broadcast on the continent, the Russian leader has said

Work has already begun for Russian media outlets to open new offices in Africa, including RT and Sputnik, President Vladimir Putin has said.

Russia and Africa should create a joint information space, Putin argued on Thursday, addressing participants at the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg.

Objective and unbiased information on global events will be broadcast on the continent, the Russian leader added.

“Work is already underway to open offices of the leading Russian media outlets in Africa: TASS news agency, Rossiya Segodnya [media group, which includes RIA Novosti and Sputnik], RT television channel, the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, Rossiyskaya Gazeta [newspaper],” Putin stated.

Some Russian news outlets already have bureaus operating in Africa, including TASS, which maintains a number of officers there. The outlet has so far focused on reporting African news to Russian readers, but will now expand its operations to broadcast to an African audience.