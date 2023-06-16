icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jun, 2023 14:26
HomeAfrica

Kenyan president calls for single African currency

William Ruto has been urging the nations of the continent to shift away from the US dollar
Kenyan president calls for single African currency
©  RapidEye/Getty Images

Kenyan President William Ruto has repeated his call for African countries to stop relying on the US dollar for intercontinental trade, saying it is something the continent needs to “urgently address.”

In a speech to the Djibouti parliament, Ruto said “our people cannot trade without worrying about which currency to use,” emphasizing the need to stop relying on US dollars for trade transactions between Djibouti and Kenya. 

Calls for a single African currency have been growing, with East African Community (EAC) Secretary General Peter Mathuki predicting in January that the seven partner states of the group will be trading in a single currency by 2027.

Speaking to RT on Friday, Kenyan business manager and entrepreneur Alice Oludhe said a single African currency was an “ambitious” goal which would require “careful consideration” of economic, political and institutional factors.

De-dollarization could also weaken the West’s global position in international trade, she added. 

READ MORE: Africa needs alternatives to dollar – business leader

“When Africa starts to use their own currency, there will be more demand for the African currency, more than the dollar,” she said. 

In the meantime, it’s important to “assess the readiness of the participating countries, promote economic convergence, strengthen institutions and foster regional cooperation to mitigate potential challenges,” she said.

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Discovering Dagestan: Unique culture & age-old crafts
0:00
28:4
CrossTalk: War without end?
0:00
24:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies