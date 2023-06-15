icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Jun, 2023 16:07
HomeAfrica

Africa needs alternatives to dollar – business leader

The supremacy of the greenback has held many countries back, the president of the African United Business Confederation told RT
Africa needs alternatives to dollar – business leader
George Sebulela, president of the African United Business Confederation ©  RT

Finding the alternatives to the US dollar will take time but the global dominance of the greenback has "stifled" many countries and Africa needs to have its own currency, George Sebulela, president of the African United Business Confederation (AUBC), told RT on Wednesday.

Sebulela said that African countries having their own currency would make trade easier with each other and even with other countries.

"What the US has done with dollarization has really stifled many countries in one way or another," he said. "If you don't toe the line, you are under pressure because you have to utilize this currency," Sebulela said of the US dollar.

He said the question for the African Union will be “how do we begin as a continent that is vast, that has so many big opportunities, to then have our own currency that can make our trade much more easy, even with other countries?”

This is a discussion that is also taking place within the BRICS group, Sebulela said.

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of military technology
0:00
26:49
CrossTalk: NATO’s Ukraine war
0:00
25:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies