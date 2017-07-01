‘Until a reboot do us part’: Japanese guys are marrying VR brides (VIDEO)

Japanese men are tieing the digital knot with Virtual Reality brides – and the ceremony is just as strange as it sounds.

Footage from a bizarre ceremony in Tokyo Friday shows a suited Japanese groom exchanging vows with his cartoon VR girlfriend.

The ‘couple’ exchange vows and gaze into each other's eyes via VR headset before engaging in a remarkably awkward first kiss as husband and wife in front of their equally 'real' wedding guests.

The concept stems from the anime video game 'Niitzuma Lovely x Cation' in which players can develop and foster relationships with virtual girlfriends.

For players in particularly committed relationships with their anime paramours, the game’s creators developed a way for the couples to be joined together in virtual matrimony.

No update as of yet on how the couple spent their first night as husband and wife. On a separate note, VR sex suits are now a thing.