‘Until a reboot do us part’: Japanese guys are marrying VR brides (VIDEO)
Footage from a bizarre ceremony in Tokyo Friday shows a suited Japanese groom exchanging vows with his cartoon VR girlfriend.
The ‘couple’ exchange vows and gaze into each other's eyes via VR headset before engaging in a remarkably awkward first kiss as husband and wife in front of their equally 'real' wedding guests.
The concept stems from the anime video game 'Niitzuma Lovely x Cation' in which players can develop and foster relationships with virtual girlfriends.
For players in particularly committed relationships with their anime paramours, the game’s creators developed a way for the couples to be joined together in virtual matrimony.
No update as of yet on how the couple spent their first night as husband and wife. On a separate note, VR sex suits are now a thing.