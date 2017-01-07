Digital love: Virtual reality porn on global rise, still lagging in US

It seems every small step in technology is a giant leap for pornography. With virtual reality gaining global traction, Pornhub’s 2016 roundup found that the is not keeping up with the times.

No country in the world loves pornography more than the US, according to Pornhub’s 2016 insights. Representing 40 percent of the visits to the website, Americans are consuming cheesecake content like no one else, but prefer their porn to be two-dimensional.

Virtual reality porn searches increased by 440 percent in 2016, but the US did not to did not figure high up.

The top ten nations searching for VR porn are a scattering of countries in the Eastern hemisphere, with China being the reigning champ of virtual porn followed by Thailand, Hong Kong, Philippines, Norway, Finland, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt and Chile. Some speculate that it has to do with the fact that the technology is relatively new and still becoming more normalized.

Even Canada has gotten into the trend before the US. “VR” was said to be among their top gaining searches, along with “virtual reality.”

TechCrunch predicts that WebVR will bring VR porn to the masses. The JavaScript API will allow for a more immersive experience while browsing the web in general. Given that Pornhub is the 50th most popular site on the internet, it may translate to increasing traffic and demand for more realistic skin sites.