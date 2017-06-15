Iconic ‘bat signal’ will shine across LA sky for late Dark Knight Adam West

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti and LAPD Chief Charlie Beck are doing the honors on Thursday night during a memorial event for the actor at City Hall.

Join us at City Hall to pay tribute to Hollywood legend Adam West & light the bat-signal for the #BrightKnight. pic.twitter.com/7USpxg70r7 — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) June 15, 2017

West was most famous for his role as the Caped Crusader when the classic “Batman” TV series aired in 1966. The pop culture icon died last Friday, aged 88, following a battle with leukemia.

Our beloved AW passed away last night. He was the greatest. We'll miss him like crazy. We know you'll miss him too - West Family pic.twitter.com/8bkEq1C2ao — Adam West (@therealadamwest) June 10, 2017

The signal is a symbol of hope for characters in the comic book series who would shine the light to summon Batman’s help.

The actor reportedly failed to get major roles after playing the popular superhero, but later enjoyed success after being cast as the voice of the mayor of Quahog in the animated series, “Family Guy.”