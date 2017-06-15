HomeViral

Iconic ‘bat signal’ will shine across LA sky for late Dark Knight Adam West

Actor Adam West © Phil McCarten / Reuters
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti and LAPD Chief Charlie Beck are doing the honors on Thursday night during a memorial event for the actor at City Hall.

West was most famous for his role as the Caped Crusader when the classic “Batman” TV series aired in 1966. The pop culture icon died last Friday, aged 88, following a battle with leukemia.

The signal is a symbol of hope for characters in the comic book series who would shine the light to summon Batman’s help.

The actor reportedly failed to get major roles after playing the popular superhero, but later enjoyed success after being cast as the voice of the mayor of Quahog in the animated series, “Family Guy.

