#SOS_YemenGenocide: Tragic photos of war-torn country shared online
Today beginning of 2017— akram (@akram1_1) January 1, 2017
Saudi airstrikes attacked their home in Marib #Yemen
Kill 5 people #SOS_YemenGenocide☝👇pic.twitter.com/8W4FNnM792
Yesterday this old woman lost 5 sons by Saudi air strike— akram (@akram1_1) January 2, 2017
Also
Today old man lost 6 members of his family#Yemenpic.twitter.com/uIuKs46j1M
Just imagine if it were you, searching for your children after an airstrike#Sos_YemenGenocidepic.twitter.com/TbFMbW67Ei— Living in Yemen (@Living_Yemen) January 1, 2017
The conflict escalated in March 2015 when a Saudi-led coalition began conducting airstrikes with the assistance of the US and UK on behalf of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, who had fled following an uprising of Houthi rebels.
The operation has devastated the country and its people. In August 2016, the UN estimated that more than 10,000 people had died.
01/01/2017#Mareb :— Bin Ghalib (@naji1290) January 2, 2017
Some of the victims of the US_Saudi massacre.
5 murdered and others wounded.#SOS_Yemenpic.twitter.com/QBVTh9LIKb
#Yemen people being deliberately starved to death #SOS_Yemen Genocide @LeanneWood@NicolaSturgeon@M_McGuinness_SFpic.twitter.com/QoSgso9jkU— caz speaks (@citizencaz) January 1, 2017
Yemen is on the brink of famine as the coalition’s blockade has cut off supplies and led to food prices skyrocketing. Yemen usually imports 90 percent of its food.
#Yemen the whole country under bombs by the #UK_US-assisted #Saudi airstrikes #SOS_YemenGenocidepic.twitter.com/SqJyEjWvic— Living in Yemen (@Living_Yemen) January 2, 2017
#SOS_YemenGenocide#Yemen— Bin Ghalib (@naji1290) January 2, 2017
Painful, when your child killed in your lap. pic.twitter.com/IwYReHdcMP
According to UNICEF, a child dies in Yemen every 10 minutes. The UN reports more than 2.2 million children are malnourished, with close to half a million suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition, a 200 percent increase on 2014 levels.
.@monarelief and .@AKF_Social distributing now food aid for the forth day in Hodeidah to most needy ppl there. @monareliefye#Yemenpic.twitter.com/ScFAsi795q— Fatik Al-Rodaini (@Fatikr) January 2, 2017
Yemenis have seen the effects of airstrikes on hospitals and health clinics, leaving many suffering from preventable illnesses.
#悲慘世界#SOS_YemenGenocide@AJENews— D lau (@dlachina_lau) January 2, 2017
About 2.2M children suffer from malnutrition in #Yemen… https://t.co/auZuSGcYdVpic.twitter.com/yfJ6MxKkjO
Children have been prevented from attending school, with UNICEF reporting at least 350,000 have had access to education blocked.
At least 350k children in #Yemen have been unable to go to school as a result of the going conflict. @UNICEF_Yemenpic.twitter.com/LcUC4gKg8b— UNICEF (@UNICEF) January 3, 2017
The latest #Saudi massacre in the #US-#UK-#Wahhabi mass extermination war against #Yemen, which is still absent from the Western media pic.twitter.com/kyGGQFZVpC— Nizar Nayouf (@nizarnayouf) January 3, 2017
The powerful images shared across social media convey the horrifying reality for the people of Yemen, forcing the world to see the devastation and suffering caused by an onslaught of bombings.
the #UK / #Saudi airstrikes destroyed whole cities @CarolineLucas#Harad#Saada#Yemen#SOS_YemenGenocidehttps://t.co/fBNHIGPklj— Abdullah yahya (@ayma2008) January 2, 2017
1400 schools attacked and damaged.— Living in Yemen (@Living_Yemen) January 2, 2017
This is the face of #Saudi's crimes against humanity.#Sos_YemenGenocidepic.twitter.com/OiwHVvVPAH
Amidst the disturbing tweets are calls for the US and UK to take responsibility for their role in the conflict.
Yemen is proving beyond any doubt the hypocrisy of the west. They remain in support of Saudi despite continual WarCrimes#SOS_YemenGenocide— Celestine (@CelestineBee) January 2, 2017
The good the bad & the ugly in 2016#Yemen still steadfast.— Hussam Al-Sanabani (@HussamSanabani) January 2, 2017
UK & USA still supply arms to Saudi.#Saudi still in UNHRC#SOS_YemenGenocide
TIME TO STOP the #Saudi warcrimes in #Yemen@franceonu@Bolivia_ONU@Ethiopia_UN@ItalyUN_NY@KazakhstanUNSC@SwedenUN#SOS_YemenGenocidepic.twitter.com/MJwMrAHcr8— Get up Stand up (@RiseUp75) January 2, 2017
Saudi Arabia and its coalition of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Sudan have been accused of war crimes in Yemen, and social media activists are calling on politicians such as UK Prime Minister Theresa May, the US Secretary of State John Kerry and the UN to put an end to the attacks.
#UK-assisted #Saudi airstrikes on a daily basis for 648 days #Yemen@PHammondMP#SOS_YemenGenocidepic.twitter.com/Zl3csP7cEz— Maha Nagi (@MahaNagi) January 2, 2017
Take a look @theresa_may a school in #Yemen destroyed by #Saudi airstrike assisted by #UK#SOS_Yemen Genocide pic.twitter.com/SvHVquPSDH— caz speaks (@citizencaz) January 1, 2017
#SaudiArabia & #UK must stop bombing #Yemen. @UN must lift the blockade @theresa_may#SOS_YemenGenocidehttps://t.co/Y5yJt6iyyupic.twitter.com/RvOrxbPZ5g— Kenneth ✊ ✌️✝ (@K_M_C_90) January 2, 2017
The UK and the US have come under fire from human rights organizations for their role in the conflict. The US approved $20 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia in 2015 alone, while the UK has provided training and $4.1 billion in arms during the first year of the conflict.
Shame on the #West to let that genocide happening right now, without any concrete reaction... #SOS_Yemenhttps://t.co/xmoLIzZfz0— CAPEurope (@CAPEuropeFR) January 2, 2017
@akram1_1@antonioguterres Countless R watching the humanitarian crisis in #Yemen#SOS_Yemen#HumanCrisis#ChooseHumanity#SaveTheChildrenpic.twitter.com/3rSHzum4JZ— Diane M (@indigochild585) January 2, 2017
In January 2015, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told journalists in London, “We have British officials and American officials and officials from other countries in our command and control center. They know what the target list is and they have a sense of what it is that we are doing and what we are not doing.”
