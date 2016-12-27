6 Indonesians found dead after being locked in tiny bathroom by armed robbers

Six people have been found dead after suffocating inside a tiny bathroom in the Indonesian capital, having been locked inside by armed robbers. Five people survived the ordeal and have been taken to hospital in critical condition.

As many as four burglars entered the home on Monday, police spokesperson Argo Yuwono said, according to Reuters. The house is located in an upmarket neighborhood of Jakarta.

"They were carrying firearms and machetes," Yuwono said, citing a witness account.

The robbers locked a total of 11 people – including residents, maids, and drivers – inside the bathroom, which measures just 2 meters by 1 meter.

Six of the victims were found dead on Tuesday, including a nine-year-old child. Five others were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Although petty crime is common in Jakarta, violent crime including armed robbery is rare.