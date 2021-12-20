Epstein’s ‘madam’ Maxwell is ‘sophisticated predator’ – prosecution

In their closing arguments, the prosecution in the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell painted the accused as a “crucial” partner to the late Jeffrey Epstein, one who “preyed on vulnerable kids.”

Maxwell specifically targeted vulnerable young women when choosing victims for Epstein, Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe argued in court on Monday, following the defense resting their case on Friday with Maxwell refusing to testify.

“She caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable,” Moe said, labeling Maxwell a “sophisticated predator” and “dangerous.”

Maxwell has been charged with sex trafficking and accused by prosecutors and numerous alleged victims of helping Epstein to abuse young women. Epstein died in 2019 while in custody and awaiting trial on his own sex trafficking charges. His death was officially ruled a suicide.

Moe described Maxwell and Epstein, who were linked in business as well as romance, as “partners-in-crime” and showed a series of photos to the jury displaying years of the connection between the two. One photo even showed Maxwell “massaging Epstein’s foot with her breasts.”

Prosecutors introduced a flood of photographs over the years. Though undated, the photos show a range in time, the AUSA noted."They're getting older. Their haircuts change."Moe: "That's Maxwell massaging Epstein's foot with her breasts. She's smiling." https://t.co/mgaDwAox4ipic.twitter.com/ekcxfDvMh2 — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) December 20, 2021

The prosecution recalled accusations against Maxwell, including charges that she was the “lady of the house” at Epstein’s Palm Beach home and was directly involved in abusing young women who were brought there. Two of the accusers said they were only 14 when they were first brought to the estate.

Maxwell, 59, is accused of grooming and abusing four women between 1994 and 2004. She has denied any involvement in abuse, and her defense has argued prosecutors are using Maxwell as a scapegoat in place of Epstein.

The defense will make their final summation later on Monday, and then the jury will begin their deliberations. If convicted, Maxwell could face up to 80 years in prison.