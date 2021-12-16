 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

US base in Syria comes under suspected drone attack

16 Dec, 2021 04:55
Get short URL
US base in Syria comes under suspected drone attack
Green Berets conduct mounted vehicle maneuvers during a live-fire exercise near At-Tanf Garrison, Syria, April 12, 2020 ©  US Army;  Staff Sgt. William Howard
A drone spotted flying over the US base at Al-Tanf in Syria was shot down this week after the US military deemed it to be a potential threat, less than two months after a barrage of drones and rockets targeted the outpost.

Two drones were spotted near the US base in Syria’s southern Homs province on Tuesday, Pentagon spokesman Captain Bill Urban revealed on Wednesday. One of the drones “was assessed as demonstrating hostile intent and was shot down” as it was travelling “deeper into the At Tanf Deconfliction Zone,” while the other drone left the area on its own, Urban said.

‘Suicide drone attack’ targets US military base Al-Tanf in Syria’s Homs – reports READ MORE: ‘Suicide drone attack’ targets US military base Al-Tanf in Syria’s Homs – reports

No injuries or damage to the base were reported during the incident and it is not known whether the drones were armed.

The Tuesday incident unfolded less than two months after the occupying military base was subject to a massive attack. On October 20, a mixture of drones and rockets rained down on the base, reportedly inflicting severe material damage on the facilities. The US military pointed the finger at Iran for the October incident. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters at the time, “We have seen these kinds of attacks in the past from Shia militia groups, which we know are backed and supported by Iran, but I'm not going to talk specifics.”

The Al-Tanf military base was established in the Homs Governorate in March 2016, purportedly to train anti-Islamic State rebels. Syria – as well as Russia – consider the base to be an illegal occupation. Some 200 American troops are currently stationed there.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies