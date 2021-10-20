‘Suicide drone attack’ targets US military base Al-Tanf in Syria’s Homs – reports

The US base at Al-Tanf, in Syria’s southern Homs province, has reportedly come under attack by either missiles or a drone. No casualties were reported, and the US Central Command blamed “Iranian-backed militias.”

Reports of the attack appeared online around 10 pm local time on Wednesday, initially mentioning a “suicide drone” and multiple aircraft. A CENTCOM military official told Sky News Arabia that the base was targeted by “missile strikes” and that there were no casualties.

“Initial assessments” suspect “Iranian-backed militias,” but an investigation is ongoing, the official added.

Other reports claimed multiple drones targeted the base, from the direction of the Iraq-Syria border. There was also talk of warplanes striking targets in the surrounding desert, but those appear to be US fighter jets making a sortie in retaliation.

Another unconfirmed report said that a militia contacted the US-led Coalition against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and warned of the impending attack, prompting the base’s evacuation.

The base at Al-Tanf was set up in 2016, to train “moderate rebels” against the government in Damascus. Some 200 US troops are reportedly deployed there, in support of the militant group Revolutionary Commando Army (Maghawir al-Thawra).

The Rukban refugee camp is also located in the area, which borders Iraq and Jordan. Syria has condemned all US troop presence on its soil as an illegal act of aggression.

