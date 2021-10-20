 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Suicide drone attack’ targets US military base Al-Tanf in Syria’s Homs – reports

20 Oct, 2021 19:49
Get short URL
‘Suicide drone attack’ targets US military base Al-Tanf in Syria’s Homs – reports
FILE PHOTO: American and Syrian rebel forces on a joint patrol near Al-Tanf, on April 29, 2020. ©  Wikipedia / US Army photo / Staff Sgt. William Howard
The US base at Al-Tanf, in Syria’s southern Homs province, has reportedly come under attack by either missiles or a drone. No casualties were reported, and the US Central Command blamed “Iranian-backed militias.”

Reports of the attack appeared online around 10 pm local time on Wednesday, initially mentioning a “suicide drone” and multiple aircraft. A CENTCOM military official told Sky News Arabia that the base was targeted by “missile strikes” and that there were no casualties.

“Initial assessments” suspect “Iranian-backed militias,” but an investigation is ongoing, the official added.

Also on rt.com Syrian soldier killed, 3 wounded after ‘Israeli attack’ south of Palmyra – state media

Other reports claimed multiple drones targeted the base, from the direction of the Iraq-Syria border. There was also talk of warplanes striking targets in the surrounding desert, but those appear to be US fighter jets making a sortie in retaliation.

Another unconfirmed report said that a militia contacted the US-led Coalition against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and warned of the impending attack, prompting the base’s evacuation.

The base at Al-Tanf was set up in 2016, to train “moderate rebels” against the government in Damascus. Some 200 US troops are reportedly deployed there, in support of the militant group Revolutionary Commando Army (Maghawir al-Thawra).

The Rukban refugee camp is also located in the area, which borders Iraq and Jordan. Syria has condemned all US troop presence on its soil as an illegal act of aggression.

Also on rt.com US troops staying in Syria to fight ISIS and ‘stabilize’ liberated areas – envoy

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies