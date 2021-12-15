Elon Musk video gets conservative comedian dumped by YouTube

Conservative comedian Steven Crowder has been suspended by YouTube over a video on Elon Musk, which the platform claims contained content “glorifying or inciting violence.”

Crowder announced the suspension of his ‘Louder with Crowder’ show on Wednesday and recommended viewers instead watch his show on Rumble, a streaming platform that has become popular with conservative pundits. This is not Crowder’s first suspension.

In its message to the comedian, which Crowder posted on Twitter, YouTube claims that his Musk video “violates our hate speech policy.” The message goes on to say the decision was made to keep YouTube a “safe place.”

“Content glorifying or inciting violence against another person or group of people is not allowed on YouTube,” the company wrote in the message, although no specific details were provided on what they “think” promoted hatred on Crowder’s show.

Well, Rumble it is!! See you all at 10AM ET. #LwCpic.twitter.com/Jl1f6woZhB — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) December 15, 2021

We're striked and off of YouTube but you can still watch the full show live on @rumblevideo (https://t.co/oHU5todRqF) and on #MugClubpic.twitter.com/qEObZGL82s — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) December 15, 2021

“Of course, YouTube doesn't tell us specifically what about yesterday's show has them all boo-boo faced. At this point, it's not like they don't know how to get in touch with us or our lawyer Bill Richmond,” a statement posted to the ‘Louder with Crowder’ website reads.

On Tuesday’s show, titled ‘The Left HATES Elon Musk Because He’s Too Based,’ Crowder reacted to Musk being named TIME’s Person of the Year, and the ensuing backlash to the decision. The comedian also discussed the backlash to ‘Harry Potter’ author JK Rowling and her views on gender, as well as fellow comedian Sarah Silverman, a long outspoken liberal who recently found herself perplexed at accusations that she was racist because she chose to criticize MSNBC host Joy Reid.

How can the “party of science” HONESTLY be angry at JK Rowling every time she states a biological fact? 10AM ET. #LwC — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) December 14, 2021

Crowder’s YouTube page, which has over five million subscribers, remains up, but the video in question has been taken down.

Some pundits have bashed YouTube for not only censoring Crowder’s content, but for also not providing an actual reason despite seemingly having concerns about the views or language.

