 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow promises retaliation for Berlin’s move
HomeUSA News

Elon Musk video gets conservative comedian dumped by YouTube

15 Dec, 2021 16:49
Get short URL
Elon Musk video gets conservative comedian dumped by YouTube
Still from 'Louder with Crowder' (2021) ©  YouTube (StevenCrowder)
Conservative comedian Steven Crowder has been suspended by YouTube over a video on Elon Musk, which the platform claims contained content “glorifying or inciting violence.”

Crowder announced the suspension of his ‘Louder with Crowder’ show on Wednesday and recommended viewers instead watch his show on Rumble, a streaming platform that has become popular with conservative pundits. This is not Crowder’s first suspension. 

In its message to the comedian, which Crowder posted on Twitter, YouTube claims that his Musk video “violates our hate speech policy.” The message goes on to say the decision was made to keep YouTube a “safe place.”

“Content glorifying or inciting violence against another person or group of people is not allowed on YouTube,” the company wrote in the message, although no specific details were provided on what they “think” promoted hatred on Crowder’s show. 

“Of course, YouTube doesn't tell us specifically what about yesterday's show has them all boo-boo faced. At this point, it's not like they don't know how to get in touch with us or our lawyer Bill Richmond,” a statement posted to the ‘Louder with Crowder’ website reads. 

On Tuesday’s show, titled ‘The Left HATES Elon Musk Because He’s Too Based,’ Crowder reacted to Musk being named TIME’s Person of the Year, and the ensuing backlash to the decision. The comedian also discussed the backlash to ‘Harry Potter’ author JK Rowling and her views on gender, as well as fellow comedian Sarah Silverman, a long outspoken liberal who recently found herself perplexed at accusations that she was racist because she chose to criticize MSNBC host Joy Reid. 

Crowder’s YouTube page, which has over five million subscribers, remains up, but the video in question has been taken down.  

Some pundits have bashed YouTube for not only censoring Crowder’s content, but for also not providing an actual reason despite seemingly having concerns about the views or language. 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies