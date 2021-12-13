Shots fired in the heart of Hollywood

Several gunshots were fired on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles late on Sunday as fans of Vicente Fernandez staged a memorial for the late Mexican music legend.

The incident happened at around 6:30pm when a group of music lovers gathered at Fernandez’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A man fired his rifle several times from the balcony of his apartment across the street, the LAPD said.

No one was hurt in the shooting, with officers moving in to detain the suspect. It’s currently unclear whether Fernandez’s fans were his target.

Witnesses said they heard five or six shots, while a glass door in one of the buildings in the area was shattered.

Not even a shooter can stop #VicenteFernadez fans from returning to his #Hollywood star and continue memorializing him. This is the scene from #Sky9 of fans after Hollywood Bl. was reopened moments ago. Shooter in custody pic.twitter.com/jyv4yXBNyw — JRod (@AssignEditorGuy) December 13, 2021

Fernandez passed away on Sunday at the age of 81. The musician had been having health problems since a fall at his home in August, in which he injured his cervical spine and required surgery.

Nicknamed the ‘King of Ranchera Music’, Fernandez recorded more than 50 albums during his impressive career, selling over 50 million records, and he appeared in more than 30 movies. One of Mexico’s most beloved artists, Fernandez was nominated for 13 Grammys and won three times.