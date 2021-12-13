 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Shots fired in the heart of Hollywood

13 Dec, 2021 06:04
The Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard. © Reuters / Lucy Nicholson
Several gunshots were fired on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles late on Sunday as fans of Vicente Fernandez staged a memorial for the late Mexican music legend.

The incident happened at around 6:30pm when a group of music lovers gathered at Fernandez’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A man fired his rifle several times from the balcony of his apartment across the street, the LAPD said.

No one was hurt in the shooting, with officers moving in to detain the suspect. It’s currently unclear whether Fernandez’s fans were his target.

Witnesses said they heard five or six shots, while a glass door in one of the buildings in the area was shattered.

Fernandez passed away on Sunday at the age of 81. The musician had been having health problems since a fall at his home in August, in which he injured his cervical spine and required surgery.

Nicknamed the ‘King of Ranchera Music’, Fernandez recorded more than 50 albums during his impressive career, selling over 50 million records, and he appeared in more than 30 movies. One of Mexico’s most beloved artists, Fernandez was nominated for 13 Grammys and won three times.

