Deadly tornadoes ravage nursing home, Amazon warehouse (VIDEOS)
Violent twisters touched down in Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri and Kentucky on Friday night, prompting widespread tornado warnings. The remnants of a nursing home in Monette, Arkansas – where two were killed and another five wounded – were seen in photos shared on social media, showing a massive emergency response in the area.
Just a heartbreaking scene at Monette Manor Nursing Home. Prayers that somehow everyone is ok. #arwxpic.twitter.com/kRNcpznNo2— Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) December 11, 2021
Large funnels elsewhere in the state were captured in other images making the rounds online.
TORNADO ON GROUND: This picture was shared to FOX13 News from Bay, Arkansas, which appears to show two tornadoes. Credit to Angie Burgess https://t.co/2prUw4qLNzpic.twitter.com/l1rLzY1aho— FOX13 Memphis (@FOX13Memphis) December 11, 2021
Large Cone #tornado crossed the road right in front of us just south of Jonesborow #arwx@severestudiospic.twitter.com/yv1ONu3vRF— Jordan Hall (@JordanHallWX) December 11, 2021
Fire officials in Edwardsville, Illinois made a mass casualty declaration after an Amazon location sustained massive structural damage and reportedly left up to 100 workers stuck in the rubble.
#UPDATE Sources telling me there are injuries and possible deaths inside Amazon Warehouse. Right now, our crew is taking shelter as another line of storms is heading our way. @KMOVpic.twitter.com/HDscWTMUHs— Jenna Rae (@journalismjenna) December 11, 2021
One reporter on the ground noted that the collapse may have inflicted deaths as well, though officials have yet to provide details on casualties.
#BREAKING Several dozen emergency crews at the Amazon Warehouse on Gateway Commerce Center Drive. About a third of the warehouse is torn down and damaged from either straight by line winds or tornado. People Who have family members inside say people are trapped@KMOVpic.twitter.com/hszi8YQ339— Jenna Rae (@journalismjenna) December 11, 2021
Missouri saw its own inclement weather on Friday, with footage showing jet-black twisters as they swept through the state – only visible after dark thanks to periodic flashes of lightning.
Doesn’t get any more dangerous than this deadly nighttime tornado near Caruthersville, Missouri. Tornado likely peaked at EF4/EF5 strength. #ARwx#MOwxpic.twitter.com/AWa0OggrZk— US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) December 11, 2021
My view of the large wedge tornado as it approached us on I-55 near mile marker 16 south of Hayti, Missouri. #mowx@NWSMemphispic.twitter.com/VBTIfNLHZ8— ☈ Chris Jackson ☈ (@ChrisJacksonSC) December 11, 2021
A tornado that first touched down in Arkansas later traveled into Kentucky, and at one point was reportedly one-mile wide, prompting calls from officials for residents to take cover, while one local meteorologist even suggested they “put on a helmet.”
Reports are saying this Tornado could be over 1 mile wide, as a wedge.......Yikes! https://t.co/IBjGz6i8Nr— Big Rick Radio (@OnAirWithRick) December 11, 2021
In addition to the spate of twisters, winter storm warnings were also declared across a large swath of the Midwest on Friday, with heavy snows expected to blow westward toward Colorado, Wyoming, Iowa and Nebraska, among other states.