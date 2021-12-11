Deadly tornadoes ravage nursing home, Amazon warehouse (VIDEOS)

At least two people were killed and several more injured in a series of tornadoes that tore through multiple US states, demolishing an elderly care facility as well as an Amazon warehouse, trapping victims inside.

Violent twisters touched down in Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri and Kentucky on Friday night, prompting widespread tornado warnings. The remnants of a nursing home in Monette, Arkansas – where two were killed and another five wounded – were seen in photos shared on social media, showing a massive emergency response in the area.

Just a heartbreaking scene at Monette Manor Nursing Home. Prayers that somehow everyone is ok. #arwxpic.twitter.com/kRNcpznNo2 — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) December 11, 2021

Large funnels elsewhere in the state were captured in other images making the rounds online.

TORNADO ON GROUND: This picture was shared to FOX13 News from Bay, Arkansas, which appears to show two tornadoes. Credit to Angie Burgess https://t.co/2prUw4qLNzpic.twitter.com/l1rLzY1aho — FOX13 Memphis (@FOX13Memphis) December 11, 2021

Large Cone #tornado crossed the road right in front of us just south of Jonesborow #arwx@severestudiospic.twitter.com/yv1ONu3vRF — Jordan Hall (@JordanHallWX) December 11, 2021

Fire officials in Edwardsville, Illinois made a mass casualty declaration after an Amazon location sustained massive structural damage and reportedly left up to 100 workers stuck in the rubble.

#UPDATE Sources telling me there are injuries and possible deaths inside Amazon Warehouse. Right now, our crew is taking shelter as another line of storms is heading our way. @KMOVpic.twitter.com/HDscWTMUHs — Jenna Rae (@journalismjenna) December 11, 2021

One reporter on the ground noted that the collapse may have inflicted deaths as well, though officials have yet to provide details on casualties.

#BREAKING Several dozen emergency crews at the Amazon Warehouse on Gateway Commerce Center Drive. About a third of the warehouse is torn down and damaged from either straight by line winds or tornado. People Who have family members inside say people are trapped@KMOVpic.twitter.com/hszi8YQ339 — Jenna Rae (@journalismjenna) December 11, 2021

Missouri saw its own inclement weather on Friday, with footage showing jet-black twisters as they swept through the state – only visible after dark thanks to periodic flashes of lightning.

Doesn’t get any more dangerous than this deadly nighttime tornado near Caruthersville, Missouri. Tornado likely peaked at EF4/EF5 strength. #ARwx#MOwxpic.twitter.com/AWa0OggrZk — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) December 11, 2021

My view of the large wedge tornado as it approached us on I-55 near mile marker 16 south of Hayti, Missouri. #mowx@NWSMemphispic.twitter.com/VBTIfNLHZ8 — ☈ Chris Jackson ☈ (@ChrisJacksonSC) December 11, 2021

A tornado that first touched down in Arkansas later traveled into Kentucky, and at one point was reportedly one-mile wide, prompting calls from officials for residents to take cover, while one local meteorologist even suggested they “put on a helmet.”

Reports are saying this Tornado could be over 1 mile wide, as a wedge.......Yikes! https://t.co/IBjGz6i8Nr — Big Rick Radio (@OnAirWithRick) December 11, 2021

In addition to the spate of twisters, winter storm warnings were also declared across a large swath of the Midwest on Friday, with heavy snows expected to blow westward toward Colorado, Wyoming, Iowa and Nebraska, among other states.